Two men charged after cops seize £1.36M of cocaine from car on the M6

Two men charged after Lancashire Police seize £1.36M of cocaine from car at Tebay Services on the M6
Lancashire Police stopped a car at Tebay Services on the M6 on Thursday evening (21.09.23) and two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Two men have been charged after police seized £1.36M of cocaine from a car on the M6.
Scott Chadwick-Greer, 30, of Oak Avenue, Thornton and Stephen Buckley, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Thornton, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
They appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday (23.09.23) and were remanded in custody.
17 Kilos of suspected Cocaine was recovered from the vehicle with a value of £1.36 million . Enquiries continue.
Two women aged 35 and 31 years were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The motorway was closed for a short time while we dealt with the incident.