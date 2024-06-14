Two men charged after being caught shoplifting redhanded in Blackpool
As part of Operation Vulture, officers were conducting store visits to provide staff with information and safety advice on shopliftings.
Whilst at a store on Lytham Road, officers arrested two men on suspicion of theft.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Keith Harrison, 44, of no fixed address, was been charged with theft and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at court yesterday afternoon.
Jamie Topping, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft and will appear at Blackpool Magistrates this morning.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county. The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
