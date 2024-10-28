Two men arrested for six offences following thefts at a Blackpool Morrisons store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Police have arrested two men for six offences following thefts at a Morrisons store.

Two men have been arrested following reports of thefts at Morrisons on Amy Johnson Way. | Google Maps

Officers were called to Morrisons on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool, at 8.58am on Friday following reports of an ongoing theft.

It was reported that a man was purchasing low-cost items but leaving the store without paying for other items he had hidden within his clothing.

It was also reported that a second man was de-tagging bottles of champagne and then passing them to the first man.

Blackpool Police officers attended and two men were arrested.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men were charged on Friday night with conspiring to steal from a shop.

They are: Alexandru Voicu, 45, of Stirling Road, Birmingham, and David Enache, 23, of no fixed address.

These charges related to six alleged offences.

Enquiries over the weekend into allegations of thefts totalling approximately £30,000 at Morrisons stores across the country, saw the men charged with a further count of conspiring to steal from a shop.

They were both remanded into custody to appear at court this morning.

Enquiries are ongoing.