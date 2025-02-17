Two men arrested after spate of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes.

Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" in the early hours of Monday morning on Arundel Road, Winston Avenue and Clifton Drive.

Officers were quickly deployed to the area to investigate and search for suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two men have been arrested following a series of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St AnnesTwo men have been arrested following a series of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes
Two men have been arrested following a series of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Two men were subsequently arrested in relation to the incidents.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are now ongoing and we aim to update residents in the coming days once further information is gathered.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceLythamSt Annes
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice