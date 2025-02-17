Two men arrested after spate of attempted burglaries and vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes
Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" in the early hours of Monday morning on Arundel Road, Winston Avenue and Clifton Drive.
Officers were quickly deployed to the area to investigate and search for suspects.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Two men were subsequently arrested in relation to the incidents.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are now ongoing and we aim to update residents in the coming days once further information is gathered.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.