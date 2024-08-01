Two local business team up to offer play and pamper experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two small businesses have come together to offer a unique service with play & pamper sessions.

Sweet Treatment play cafe that is just a stone's throw from tram gateway and train station has partnered up with Ocean Aesthetic to offer pop up sessions where the adults can enjoy a bit of me time with a beauty treatment whilst the child can immerse themselves in a world of imagination with sensory space play area, fairytale play area and science slab whilst knowing there care giver is on hand.

Kathryn the owner would like to thank Solo parents united uk for this different idea and bringing both of these small business together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn says ' We are still in our first year and it has been so hard getting Sweet Treatment up and running, I was close to giving up until Emma from Solo parents stepped in to offer some support'.

Two small businesses have come together to offer a unique service with play & pamper sessions

Im now looking for other small business that could partner with us, a nail technician or something craft wise, I'm open to ideas.

We also have several other events now planned including play airport on Airshow Sunday and our next play & pamper session is on Wednesday the 7th.

For more details please visit our social media pages, where you will also find special offers such as discount beauty treatments & circus act photo plus grand parents 50% off food revisit voucher.