Two kittens and crew rescued after boat runs aground near Over Wyre

Two kittens were rescued alongside three crew members after a vessel ran aground near Over Wyre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard Fleetwood said it was called out at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, with Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team also attending.

The vessel was already “high and dry” when crews arrived, meaning Fleetwood RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was stood down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two kittens were rescued alongside three crew members after a vessel ran aground near Over Wyre | HM Coastguard Fleetwood

Coastguard officers helped evacuate one injured crew member, two other people on board and two kittens safely to shore.

They then put out anchors to prevent the vessel drifting when the tide returned.

The operation was co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Holyhead, with assistance from both the Fleetwood and Knott-End teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach