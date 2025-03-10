Two key traffic disruptions affecting drivers in Blackpool this week

Road users in Blackpool are reminded of traffic disruption today as a part of a key road will be closed for the next five days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Central Drive, between Reads Avenue and Havelock Street, will be closed to northbound traffic from today (Monday, March 10).

Works gets underway today and is expected to last five days, weather permitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Blackpool's Central Drive is closed today and set to remain so for the next five days | Blackpool Council

The southbound bus/taxi lane (travelling from New Bonny Street towards Chapel Street) will remain open throughout the works, with temporary lights also in place at the junction of Central Drive and Havelock Street.

The works are required to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site.Diversion routes will be clearly signed. Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better.

Blackpool Council said: “ Diversion routes will be clearly signed. Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better. “

Meanwhile, road users in Blackpool are also reminded that traffic flow on South Shore prom has been affected by ongoing roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

The continuing work has reduced the southern section of the prom to a single lane of traffic, controlled by temporary lights.