Two key bus routes serving large parts of Lancashire have been cancelled by the provider.

Services 74 and 75 run by Blackpool Transport on behalf of Lancashire County Council run through Fleetwood, Poulton, Staining, Great Eccleston, Elswick, Inskip, Kirkham and Wesham, Catforth, Weeton, Newton, Lea, Ashton and Preston.

But from August 17, Blackpool Transport has given notice to withdraw from the tendered route so it can 'enhance its core services'.

The bus provider said the withdrawing of the 74 and 75 routes will see Blackpool Transport hand the tender back to Lancashire County Council to make way for improvements into core services, like Services 1A and 3, through significant investments geared towards improving frequency, efficiency, and punctuality.

After 17th August 2024, Lancashire County Council will put the routes back up for tender, enabling other local transport providers to take over and continue with the routes going forward.

Meanwhile, Blackpool Transport will be starting to implement service enhancements prior to this date with a boost in promenade services coming as soon as March 30th seeing Service 1A run between St Annes and Cleveleys.

Service 3 has seen customer feedback implemented, with later running times added and a change in terminus to Victoria Square Stand D to aid ease of transfer between Bus and Tram. These enhancements will come into place from April 14th.

James Clough, Blackpool Transport’s Director of Finance and Commercial, has said, "We have made the tough decision to hand back the tender for Service 74 and 75 to Lancashire County Council as of August 2024. However, we are excited to be able to reinvest these resources into our core routes to continue to offer efficient, reliable transport across the Fylde Coast.”