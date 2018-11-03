Two injured after kitchen catches fire in Hambleton

Two people were injured after a kitchen caught fire in Hambleton.

The incident happened on Shard Road shortly after midday. The two casualties were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham and Preesall attended the incident.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was in the kitchen of the property and involved a small quantity of cloth. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear the property of smoke."