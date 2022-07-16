Concerned members of the public called emergency services after spotting two girls in the sea near North Pier at around 9.50pm on Friday (July 15).
RNLI Blackpool began to launch one D-class lifeboat when they noticed a bystander throwing the girls a life ring and helping them to shore.
The team attended the beach to assist paramedics, police and crews from HM Coastguard Lytham and Fleetwood.
The girls were “all safe and well,” RNLI Blackpool said.
