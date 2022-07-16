Concerned members of the public called emergency services after spotting two girls in the sea near North Pier at around 9.50pm on Friday (July 15).

RNLI Blackpool began to launch one D-class lifeboat when they noticed a bystander throwing the girls a life ring and helping them to shore.

The team attended the beach to assist paramedics, police and crews from HM Coastguard Lytham and Fleetwood.

Two girls were rescued from the sea near North Pier

The girls were “all safe and well,” RNLI Blackpool said.

At 3.15am on Saturday (July 16), volunteers were called again to reports two men had been spotted in the water opposite the boat house.