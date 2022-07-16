Two girls rescued by lifeboat crews after being spotted in sea near Blackpool’s North Pier

Two girls were pulled from the sea in a late-night rescue operation near North Pier.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 12:47 pm

Concerned members of the public called emergency services after spotting two girls in the sea near North Pier at around 9.50pm on Friday (July 15).

RNLI Blackpool began to launch one D-class lifeboat when they noticed a bystander throwing the girls a life ring and helping them to shore.

The team attended the beach to assist paramedics, police and crews from HM Coastguard Lytham and Fleetwood.

Two girls were rescued from the sea near North Pier

The girls were “all safe and well,” RNLI Blackpool said.

At 3.15am on Saturday (July 16), volunteers were called again to reports two men had been spotted in the water opposite the boat house.

One D-class lifeboat launched and searched the area, but coastguard teams found the two men safe and well at the shoreline.

