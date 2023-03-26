Two fire engines tackled a car fire in Lytham St Annes on Saturday night
Two fire engines tackled a car fire in Lytham St Annes last night (Saturday, March 25).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 16:18 BST
At 23:05pm, two fire engines from St Annes attended a vehicle fire on Orchard Road in the centre of the seaside town.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Their crews were in attendance for thirty minutes.
There was no reports of any casualties.