News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
5 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Two fire engines tackled a car fire in Lytham St Annes on Saturday night

Two fire engines tackled a car fire in Lytham St Annes last night (Saturday, March 25).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 16:18 BST

At 23:05pm, two fire engines from St Annes attended a vehicle fire on Orchard Road in the centre of the seaside town.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their crews were in attendance for thirty minutes.

A car was found alight on Orchard Road in Lytham St Annes on Saturday night.
A car was found alight on Orchard Road in Lytham St Annes on Saturday night.
A car was found alight on Orchard Road in Lytham St Annes on Saturday night.
Most Popular

There was no reports of any casualties.

Read More
Missing woman who may have travelled to Blackpool is found
St Annes