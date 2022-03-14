Two fire engines called after bus shelter goes up in flames in Cleveleys

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the scene in Victoria Road West at around 10.05pm on Sunday, March 13.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started in the corner of the shelter before spreading to the roof and a nearby bin.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, one breathing apparatus, and one triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

A bus shelter went up in flames in Victoria Road West.

Crews were in attendance for one and a half hours.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Wyre Council have been approached for comment.

