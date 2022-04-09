Two fire engines attend a Blackpool garden fire last night caused by garden waste

The garden fire was extinguished in under an hour by the teams.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 10:12 am
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 10:31 am

Last night (April 8), at 18:25pm two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended a garden fire on Highfield Road in Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident involved a quantity of waste in the garden of a domestic property.

Firefighters used three breathing apparatus, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Two fire engines attended the garden fire on Highfield Road in Blackpool last night.

They were in attendance for forty-five minutes.

No casualties have been reported.

