Two fire engines attend a Blackpool garden fire last night caused by garden waste
The garden fire was extinguished in under an hour by the teams.
By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 10:12 am
Updated
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 10:31 am
Last night (April 8), at 18:25pm two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended a garden fire on Highfield Road in Blackpool.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident involved a quantity of waste in the garden of a domestic property.
Firefighters used three breathing apparatus, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for forty-five minutes.
No casualties have been reported.
Read More
Read MoreNapthens Foundation raises £10,000 to pay for mental health lessons for schools ...