Two fire engines attend a Blackpool garden fire last night caused by garden waste

Last night (April 8), at 18:25pm two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended a garden fire on Highfield Road in Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident involved a quantity of waste in the garden of a domestic property.

Firefighters used three breathing apparatus, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for forty-five minutes.