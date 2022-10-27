News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two cars go up in flames on residential Poulton-le-Fylde street, prompting fire investigation

Two cars went up in flames on a residential street in Poulton-le-Fylde, prompting an investigation by the fire service.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 3:01pm

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene in Rutland Avenue at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (October 26).

Two vehicles were found well alight in the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Two cars went up in flames on a residential street in Rutland Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Google)

Most Popular

Read More
Woman, 60, arrested after cocaine and ‘shoebox full of weed’ found in her car in...

They were in attendance for two hours.

An investigation into the incident was subsequently launched by the fire service.