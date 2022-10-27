Two cars go up in flames on residential Poulton-le-Fylde street, prompting fire investigation
Two cars went up in flames on a residential street in Poulton-le-Fylde, prompting an investigation by the fire service.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 3:01pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene in Rutland Avenue at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (October 26).
Two vehicles were found well alight in the roadway when crews arrived.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
They were in attendance for two hours.
An investigation into the incident was subsequently launched by the fire service.