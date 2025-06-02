Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a two-car crash in Blackpool.

The collision, involving a white Citroën Xsara and a grey Mercedes saloon, happened in Devonshire Square at around 4.45pm on May 22.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Police have launched an appeal following a two-car crash in Blackpool | Google

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a two-car road traffic collision in Blackpool.”

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1037 of 22 May 2025.