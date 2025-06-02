Two cars collide on busy Blackpool street - Lancashire Police appeal for footage

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a two-car crash in Blackpool.

The collision, involving a white Citroën Xsara and a grey Mercedes saloon, happened in Devonshire Square at around 4.45pm on May 22.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a two-car road traffic collision in Blackpool.”

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1037 of 22 May 2025.

