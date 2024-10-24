Two Blackpool teenagers arrested after reports of attempted quad bike theft at farm near Garstang
Police were called to reports of two men attempting to take the bike from a farm in Nateby on Wednesday.
The quad bike was recovered and a white van was seized when officers arrived.
A 19-year old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
They were later released on bail.
If you have any information that may help Lancashire Police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log LC-20241023-0783.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.