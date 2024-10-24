Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers from Blackpool were arrested following reports of an attempted quad bike theft near Garstang.

Police were called to reports of two men attempting to take the bike from a farm in Nateby on Wednesday.

The quad bike was recovered and a white van was seized when officers arrived.

A 19-year old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They were later released on bail.

If you have any information that may help Lancashire Police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log LC-20241023-0783.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.