Two Blackpool teenagers arrested after reports of attempted quad bike theft at farm near Garstang

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers from Blackpool were arrested following reports of an attempted quad bike theft near Garstang.

Police were called to reports of two men attempting to take the bike from a farm in Nateby on Wednesday.

The quad bike was recovered and a white van was seized when officers arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two teenagers were arrested following reports of an attempted quad bike theft in LancashireTwo teenagers were arrested following reports of an attempted quad bike theft in Lancashire
Two teenagers were arrested following reports of an attempted quad bike theft in Lancashire | @LancRuralPolice

A 19-year old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They were later released on bail.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any information that may help Lancashire Police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log LC-20241023-0783.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireBlackpoolPoliceGarstang
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice