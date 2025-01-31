Two Blackpool men arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £9k in cash found in car on M55

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:52 BST
Two Blackpool men have been arrested after £9k in cash was found in a car on M55.

Police stopped a red Toyota Yarris at around 12.10am today.

Officers said they had reason to search the vehicle under the misuse of drugs act.

Two men have been arrested after £9k in cash was found in a car on M55

They subsequently found approximately £9,000 of cash in a suitcase behind the driver’s seat.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

