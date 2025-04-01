Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local churches in Blackpool and Fleetwood have received a combined share of £584,081 from the National Churches Trust to preserve their historic buildings and community services.

The funding, part of an initiative to safeguard heritage sites, will ensure that these churches remain open for public use and continue their vital community outreach programmes.

Fleetwood St Nicholas, a Grade II listed church known for its maritime design, has been awarded £30,000 for urgent repairs.

The church has faced significant water damage due to cracks in the brickwork, worsened by its coastal location.

Built in 1962 by renowned architect Laurence King, the church’s design reflects Fleetwood’s maritime heritage, with the altar facing the Irish Sea.

The grant will fund the repointing of the church’s brickwork, making it windproof and waterproof to prevent further damage.

St Nicholas regularly hosts various activities, offering a warm space and free hot drinks to locals.

Reverend Carolyn Leitch expressed gratitude, highlighting that the funding’s significance extends beyond financial support.

She said: “This funding represents not just financial aid, but a commitment to preserving a place of worship, heritage, and community gathering for generations to come.”

Layton Methodist Church in Blackpool also received £24,000 to upgrade and expand its kitchen, enabling the church to better support the community.

The church’s food bank and community café have struggled to meet growing demand, with its existing kitchen facilities being insufficient for the work required.

This expansion will allow Layton Methodist to provide more nutritious meals and further strengthen its outreach programmes for those facing hardship.

The church also offers services such as bereavement support and IT classes.

Mark Walmsley, Volunteer Chair of Layton Methodist Forward Project, called the grant “transformational.”

He said: “This funding means we can finally upgrade our facilities and respond to the growing need around us.”

Fleetwood St Nicholas (left) and Layton Methodist Church | Alan J Cook / Mark Walmsley

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, praised the churches for their commitment to serving the community, noting that the funding would help preserve heritage and expand services.

She said: “There are already more than 900 churches on the Heritage at Risk Register in England, a number that rises every year.

“But this is about more than just heritage – churches host and run support for local people, such as mental health groups, food banks, warm spaces, and parent and toddler groups, which would be impossible for local authorities to fund and run if the church were forced to close.

“We should be making it easier for churches to help local people – not cutting off vital funding that keeps these important buildings open.”