Two arrested following fire at former Blackpool club featured in Robbie Williams video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested in connection with a fire at a derelict Blackpool club once featured in a Robbie Williams music video.

The blaze erupted on Saturday afternoon at the old Central Club on Kent Road, a site well known to fans of the singer as a filming location for his 2005 hit Advertising Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called just before 3pm. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the disused venue, prompting warnings from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for residents nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to the heavy smoke plume.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the 12-year-old has been released on bail while investigations continue, while the 19-year-old remains in custody.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene, supported by specialist appliances including an aerial ladder platform and a water tower. Firefighters remained on site for several hours dealing with remaining hotspots.

A spokesperson said: "The fire has been brought under control but there are a number of hot spots that our firefighters are working to extinguish."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Central Club was once a lively hub within Blackpool’s social scene, but it has stood empty for years. In 2019, the building was put up for sale with a £300,000 price tag.

In 2021, the premises made headlines when officers uncovered a large-scale cannabis operation inside, seizing around 1,500 plants and growing equipment. A man from London was arrested in connection with that discovery.

No injuries have been reported in relation to Saturday’s fire. Police inquiries into the suspected arson are ongoing.