Two arrested after police seize drugs during raid in St Annes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 17:48 GMT
Drugs - Sentences for drug-related offences in the UK
Two people have been arrested after police discovered Class A and Class B drugs during a raid at a property in St Annes.

Officers from the Fylde and Blackpool Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Ashworth Road on Friday, October 24.

Most Popular

A quantity of drugs was seized and two individuals were arrested at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two people have been arrested after police discovered Class A and Class B drugs during a raid in St Annesplaceholder image
Two people have been arrested after police discovered Class A and Class B drugs during a raid in St Annes | Google

Police said the operation was carried out following intelligence provided by members of the public.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This action was made possible thanks to the continued support and intelligence provided by our local residents.

“Your information plays a vital role in helping us tackle drug-related crime to keep our communities safe.

“Our Neighbourhood Teams remain committed to disrupting drug dealing and targeting those who profit from this illegal activity.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their area is urged to contact police on 101, email [email protected], or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceDrugsLancashire PoliceSt AnnesLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice