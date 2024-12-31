Twins relocate hair salon to home of role model - former British Hairdresser of the Year Pat Graham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Natalie Crank and Natasha Langthorne joined forces in 2010 to open a successful hair and beauty salon as part of a national franchise group. After 10 years, they stepped out from behind the corporate world and launched their own salon brand - HEIR - which operated from Park Street, Lytham.
But earlier this year, they made the decision to relocate to a historic new venue at 17 Ribby Road, Wrea Green - once the home to the original Pat Graham Salon, founded in 1967 by Natalie’s first mentor, Pat Wood. Pat, a two-time British Hairdresser of the Year, was a major influence on Natalie’s early career, having guided her early years in the industry.
Natalie Crank said: “Relocating HEIR Salon to Wrea Green is a significant and meaningful step for us. This historic venue at 17 Ribby Road is where Pat Wood, my first mentor and a two-time British Hairdresser of the Year, began her remarkable career in 1967 with the opening of Pat Graham Hair Salon. While I didn’t work in this location myself, Pat’s guidance had a profound impact on my journey in hairdressing, and it’s a privilege to continue the legacy of excellence that began here.
“This move allows us to create a space that honours the past while providing our team and clients with a fresh, inspiring environment. We’re truly thankful for the trust and support of our team and clients as we continue to grow and evolve together”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.