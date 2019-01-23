TV licence plans could push Fylde coast's pensioners into poverty

Plans to abolish the free over 75’s TV licence have been branded ‘disgraceful’ by a Blackpool MP and concerns have been raised that some of the resort’s pensioners may be pushed into poverty.

The responsibility for the free TV licence policy will be given to the BBC from next year after the Government devolve the powers. The BBC is consulting on a number of options which includes scrapping the free licence.

Gordon Marsden and Paul Maynard have expressed their concerns.

Figures from the House of Commons Library show 12,540 households across the resort are at risk of losing their free TV licences.

Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South, said: “I think it’s disgraceful to attempt to either restrict or abolish the free TV licence benefit and the BBC approach has been heavy handed and one-sided.

“The real responsibility lies with the Government and it’s an enormous blow to people who are housebound or isolated.

“In Blackpool we have a high proportion of older people with some in poor health with poor finances. They now face having to shell out more £150 because the Government devolved the powers.”

Chris Webb says 'it will be a terrible blow to older people'.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, inset, also says he is worried about the licence plans.

He said: “I would be greatly concerned should the BBC choose to return to a Universal License fee. Equally I recognise the potential disadvantages of the three reform options which have been suggested.

“Means testing, discounting and an increase in the eligibility age would all place an increased financial burden on individuals who are already at high risk of social isolation.”

Chris Webb, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys said the Government knew what it was doing when it gave the responsibility of TV licencing to the BBC.

He added: “Labour was completely opposed to this and we are still ﬁrmly of the belief that the Government was totally wrong to outsource a social policy in this way. It puts at risk over 7,000 households across Blackpool North and Cleveleys, which is unacceptable.

“It will be a terrible blow to older people who already struggle to make ends meet and particularly to those who are housebound or isolated and rely on their TV for company.

“Paul Maynard and his Tory Government need to come clean and to tell us urgently what they are going to do to ensure free TV licences aren’t cut and they don’t break their manifesto promise. If they do nothing, responsibility for older people losing their TV licences will rest ﬁrmly at their feet.”