Actress Su Pollard is heading to Fleetwood next month with her latest one-woman show.

The 75-year-old best known for her roles in Hi-de-Hi!, You Rang, M’Lord and Oh, Doctor Beeching!- will be performing Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged – A One-Woman Extravaganza Celebrating 50 Years of Showbiz Magic will take centre stage at Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Thursday, November 6.

Her dazzling new one-woman variety show will be a high-voltage celebration of Su’s extraordinary 50-year career which promises an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and nostalgia.

Directed by Paul Boyd, with musical direction by Steve Edis, Still Fully Charged is a whirlwind journey through Su’s life in show business—from her earliest auditions to her acclaimed musical theatre triumphs and international television fame.

With show stopping costumes, props, and live musical accompaniment, Su brings her most cherished characters and stories to life in a performance that’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Audiences have hailed the show as: “A powerhouse of a woman … just brilliant!”, “Absolutely hilarious”, “Fabulous, entertaining and nostalgic”, “A-MA-ZING!”

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “We are delighted to welcome Su Pollard back to Marine Hall.

“This vibrant production is a testament to Su’s enduring charm, boundless energy, and unmatched talent.”

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering her charisma for the first time, Still Fully Charged is a must-see celebration of one of Britain’s most iconic performers.

Tickets are on sale now via the Marine Hall box office and website. Early booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

To book or for more information, visit www.marinehall.co.uk or call box office on 01253 887693 Tuesday to Friday 10am–4pm.