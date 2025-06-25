TV crews have been causing a stir after they were spotted in multiple locations around Blackpool.

Visitors and locals alike may have noticed film crews out and about on the Promenade, around the Tower and across Blackpool’s best loved landmarks in recent days and now the reason has been revealed.

Blackpool’s tourism arm, VisitBlackpool is in the process of filming a brand new TV advert promoting our wonderful resort.

The bold new campaign designed to promote the town across the UK has been named ‘This Is Blackpool’.

Tourism bosses say the summer campaign has been created to showcase the very best that Blackpool - the UK’s number one seaside resort - has to offer.

The commercial is being produced by Blackpool Tourism Limited, a company owned by Blackpool Council with a remit to boost the town’s economic prosperity by drawing in visitors from further afield.

TV Film crews have been spotted around Blackpool filming an advert to showcase all the exciting things Blackpool has to offer. | Kyle Murray

The campaign is set to shine a spotlight on Blackpool’s iconic attractions, award-winning events, world class entertainment and its vibrant hospitality scene - all the things that make the resort truly unique.

Filming has taken place at a variety of locations with crews capturing everything from the thrills of the Pleasure Beach, the views from the Tower, to family fun along the seafront and bustling independent cafés and hotels.

The goal is to show that a day trip simply isn’t enough, that Blackpool is a place where memories are made and where there's always more to explore.

Kyle Murray, marketing director at Blackpool Tourism Limited, said: “VisitBlackpool is delighted to announce that we’ll shortly be launching our new Summer campaign, ‘This Is Blackpool’.

“Our new TV advert will kick off the activity and will highlight all that makes Blackpool the UK’s number one seaside resort, showcasing the incredible attractions, events, hotels and restaurants that continue to provide guests with reasons to visit, to stay and to return.

“We’re a resort built on smiles and memories and this new campaign will allow us to broadcast these emotions to millions around the UK. This campaign wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible attractions and partners, and special thanks is placed with Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) who continue to support tourism in the resort with dedicated funding and expertise.”

The advert is expected to launch early next week with VisitBlackpool promising to share it as soon as it’s ready.

In the meantime, residents might still catch glimpses of film crews in action, capturing the vibrancy, charm and unique atmosphere that makes Blackpool the UK’s number one season resort.