TV Dingle gets the jingle bells ringing

The season of jingle bells was ushered in by a real Dingle this year.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller flicked the switch to turn on Blackpool’s Christmas lights. Danny, who plays Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap, was the star guest at the lighting up ceremony yesterday in St John’s Square, starting at 2pm. Danny has won the British Soap Award for Best Actor three times during his time on the show, the latest being in 2016. Danny, 27, is no stranger to the resort having played Prince Charming in The Grand’s production of Cinderella in 2012.