For one night only, cinemas up and down the UK are gearing up to host a live broadcast of the biggest evening in the music calendar, with the sure-to-be-epic grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday May 11 to be live streamed on the big screen.

Three cinemas in Lancashire are participating in the broadcast - Vue in Preston, Everyman in Clitheroe, and The Backlot Cinema in Blackpool - with fans encouraged to bring their usual Eurovision viewing parties from the front room to the cinema. With the show to be presented on the big screen and in 5.1 surround sound, fancy dress is also heavily recommended.

Eurovision 2024 is to be held in Malmo, Sweden

“We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the second year in a row,” said John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas. “We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this incredible occasion on the big screen!”

Malmö in Sweden is hosting Eurovision this year following their victory at the 2023 contest with the song Tattoo performed by Loreen. The country has also staged the competition in Malmö in 1992 and 2013; in Stockholm in 1975, 2000, and 2016; and in Gothenburg in 1985.