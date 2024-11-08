Trinity Hospice’s new chaplain welcomed to her post with service at Whalley Abbey

Trinity Hospice’s Chaplain, Rev Helen Houston, has been welcomed to her post at a Licencing Service at Whalley Abbey.

The service was led by the Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, who officially gave Rev Houston the backing and support from her faith community for her job at the hospice.

It was attended by other healthcare chaplains from the Blackburn Diocese as well as representatives from Trinity Hospice.

Anglican Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy, Trinity Hospice Chaplain Helen Houston, Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff and Trinity Hospice Chief Executive, David Houston at Rev Houston’s Licensing Service | Contributed

Rev Houston said: “The service was lovely and meant so much to me.

“While Trinity Hospice is my employer, my authority comes from the Church of England. I really valued the prayers and support of my Bishops and fellow chaplains.

“Being a hospice Chaplain is a demanding job. You can come across all sorts of situations, so it’s good to know that alongside my wonderful colleagues at Trinity, I have colleagues in the Diocese to turn to for help as well.”

Rev Houston has been working at Trinity Hospice since the summer, and said it was a privilege to work in such a caring organisation with colleagues who are dedicated to making a difference.

She added: “Chaplaincy at Trinity is for everyone whatever their belief, philosophy or outlook. We are a team of four with additional support from the lovely Father Chris Cousens, our Catholic priest. Our role is to listen, encourage and support our patients and their loved ones.

“Inevitably what is most important to a patient as life becomes short can vary enormously from patient to patient, as does the meaning of the word ‘peace’ and what it looks and feels like to them. Consequently, there can be no ‘one size fits all’ approach to what we do.

“So far, my team and I have sourced Buddhist chants, helped to arrange a civil wedding, found photos of a church from the 1960s, organised some goodbye letter writing, invited our local Imam to meet staff, held patients’ hands, given hugs, as well as prayed. It is a wonderfully diverse job!

“Dame Cicely Saunders, who founded the modern-day hospice movement, recognised that, alongside physical pain, a person with a life-limiting illness can experience pain psychologically, socially and spiritually speaking as well. I hope my team and I can play our part in soothing and comforting the anxious spirits who look to Trinity for help.”