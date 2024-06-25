Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new book and music shop could be on the way to the high street in Poulton.

Trinity Hospice is aiming to open a new book and music shop to help raise extra money for the charity.

The proposed book shop would the second Trinty Hospice shop in Poulton with the other on Ball Street selling assorted gents wear and second hand books.

Paul Guest, head of retail at Trinity Hospice said: “If successful, we will be providing a wonderful addition to Poulton, offering more opportunities for people to buy high-quality pre-loved items at low prices, while supporting the areas only hospice.

“Our shops are a vital source of income, they are also a window into our charity from the high street, connecting our communities with the important work we are doing to care for people who are living with limiting or life threatening conditions.”

It costs more than £10 million to run all of Trinity's services every year. Trinity’s inpatient unit is based in Low Moor Road, Bispham.

While they do receive some money from the Government and the local Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), the charity’s fundraisers still need to raise more than £5 million each year to keep their doors open and offer care completely free.