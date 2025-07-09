Charity gets huge boost from funds raised in garden party

Trinity Hospice has marked a major milestone with a joyful summer celebration, raising over £4,000 at its first garden party held on-site since before the pandemic.

The event, hosted in the hospice’s beautifully maintained gardens last month welcomed hundreds of visitors for an afternoon of fundraising and entertainment - all in celebration of the charity’s 40th anniversary.

Despite unpredictable weather with showers throughout the day supporters turned out in force to enjoy live performances, browse stalls, try their luck on raffles and tombolas and raise vital funds for hospice care across the Fylde coast.

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that we have been able to host a garden party during the summer at Trinity once again as we celebrate 40 years of providing outstanding hospice care on the Fylde coast.

“Despite a mixed forecast and some downpours, our community and supporters showed up in force to support our important work.

“It was wonderful to meet new supporters while celebrating the people we know who constantly go above and beyond in aid of our charity, and we’re delighted that this event has raised so much to help us provide our exceptional specialist care.

Guests praised the event’s atmosphere and the warmth of the welcome, with many calling for the hospice to host more garden parties in future.

Trinity Hospice’s Garden Party has raised over £4,000 for the charity. | Copyright Chris Jameson @photo.cj 2025

Linzi said: “A very big thank you to everyone who joined us on the day, including our amazing hospice colleagues and volunteers who ran stalls on the day and the incredible entertainers - singers and dancers - who were absolutely fantastic.”

“We had some wonderful feedback from the afternoon, including so many requests for us to host another one soon!”

The £4,000 raised will go directly toward Trinity Hospice’s specialist care services, which support patients and families facing life-limiting illness across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations the hospice is continuing a programme of events throughout the year.

A highlight will be a glamorous fundraising ball at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom this September, promising another opportunity for the community to come together in support of local hospice care.

For more information on Trinity Hospice’s events and fundraising initiatives, visit trinityhospice.co.uk.