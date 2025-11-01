I experienced the Halloween chaos at a Blackpool home that attracts more than 500 trick or treaters, and witnessed children and grown-ups scream at terrifyingly convincing zombies and garden ghouls.

I visited one of the Fylde’s best-loved Halloween displays, that gets bigger and better every year.

Trick Or Treaters visit Bailey Wood's Halloween house on Vicarage Lane. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert / National World

The home, on Vicarage Lane, gets an estimated 500 trick-or-treaters - many who marvel at life-like animatronic props including motion-censored zombies and a pop-up head in a popcorn machine.

The first knock on the door came at around 4:30pm, and for the next hour was a constant stream of families and groups eager to get their goodies, but also to see Bailey’s impressively chilling Halloween display.

Bailey Wood, charity fundraiser, is ready for a night of trick or treating at his Halloween house on Vicarage Lane. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert / National World

One parent walked through the garden and said: “This is amazing. It deserves to be seen.”

Kids hung back in fear

Another group entered, and while older children braved the walk past Georgie (the child with a yellow coat and bright red balloon from the film ‘It’), and a creepy baby doll in a Victorian pram, hand made by mum Macala, younger children hung back, clearly afraid.

Trick Or Treaters visit Bailey Wood's Halloween house on Vicarage Lane. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert / National World

14-year-old Bailey Wood, who recently won Coastal Radio’s Young Achiever of the Year Award, has been decorating his home for several years, all to raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice. The kind-hearted teen was well prepared, with 500 hand-made sweet cones and 500 foil Halloween balloons for each child - and he ran out.

Impressive Halloween costumes

I watched as Bailey, dressed as a ghostly pirate, handed out balloons to youngsters in costume.

Bailey Wood's Halloween house on Vicarage Lane. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert / National World

Bailey, who attends St George’s School in Blackpool, said: “We ran out. Everyone looked great and like they had made a big effort with their costumes. Every single child was so polite with manners saying thank you for their Halloween balloon and sweet cone.”

Raising funds for children’s hospice

And the Wood family even had a visit from some of the children at Brian House, whom his fundraising directly helps.

“Some children from Brian House came to visit me last night and it was lovey to see them smiling and enjoying the lights and sounds of my decorations. I’ve raised up to now from yesterday £749.80 I really wanted to raise £1202 this year to make my total raised 4 thousand pounds.”

The Just Giving is remaining open for another week, so people can help Bailey reach his target for Brian House.