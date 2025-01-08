Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular former pub landlord on the Fylde coast has died at the age of 94.

Brian Sabbage, who ran the Old England, on Red Bank Road, Bispham from 1971 to 1990, sadly passed away on Friday December 27, his family said.

The Old England pub, Bispham - now known as The Albion | Third party

When family members announced the sad news on local social media chat sites, many of Brian’s old regulars were quick to pay their respects.

One stated: “So very sorry for the loss of a fine man and landlord. May he rest in peace and pull a few pints in heaven.”

Another said: “Such a lovely man. You will definitely be sadly missed.”

The pub has since changed its name to The Albion.

Brian’sfuneral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday January 24 at 10.30am and afterwards friends and loved ones will be raising a glass to him at the Conservative Club on Red Bank Road, Bispham.