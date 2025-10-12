A Fylde coast singer who was given a unique tribute by Simon Cowell has died at the age of 82.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Betton performed professionally not only at clubs across Blackpool and the Fylde coast but at venues all over the world, where his classic crooning style went down a storm with audiences.

And that was clear to see in 2020, when he performed on Britain’s Got Talent with his son Dean, despite having retired from singing a decade before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Betton performing with son Dean | Third party

The pair reached the latter stages of the show after wowing the judging panel and enjoyed a standing ovation from the audience with their heart-warming rendition of classic ‘Thats Life’.

Amanda Holden told them they “smashed it”, while Simon Cowell said of their act: “Thyere are certain days I think what I need is a mug of Hot Chocolate - and you were that mug of Hot Chocolate! You made me feel good, I needed that!”

Dave began performing professionally as a teenager, quickly developing his own style based on the Rat Pack repertoire of Frank Sinatra and other top crooners.

He moved with wife Josie from his native Chesterfield to Blackpool in 1981 when she bought the Dorchester Hotel On Queens Promenade, and Dave worked professionally as a club singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Betton performed at numerous venues during his career as a professional singer | Third party

He soon established himself on the local circuit and became a top draw locally, performing at clubs all over the coast in the 1970s, 80's and 90's.

Dave also performed on tour Australia and South Africa and achieved a personal ambition when he enjoyed a short spell in glitzy Las vegas.

He retired 15 years ago when Josie passed away.

Meanwhile, son Dean took up singing too and developed his own act as a Robbie Williams tribute performer.

Singer Dave Betton enjoyed a big following during his singing days | Third party

Five years ago he decided he and his dad should have a crack at Britain's Got Talent, billed as Dave and Dean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean, 55, of Cleveleys, saiud: “I always looked up to Dad and he inspired me to take up singing, quite late in the game.

“He was definitely a local legend in his time - he would pack out the clubs.

“I wanted him to experience a big live TV audience, vene though he’d retired, and when we got such a huge response on Britain's Got Talent, I was made up. I felt so proud of him, he knocked them out.

“The tributes he has received this last week on my post about his death on Facebook has been phenomenal with over 400 messages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Dean’s sons is also involved in music, making him the third generation of performers in the family.

Dave died last month from sepsis after a short illness, surrounded by family, and his funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on October 27.

He leaves two sons, Dean and Darren and their wives, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and a step great granddaughter.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent auditions are back in Blackpool, giving fans the chance to see top acts live at the Winter Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic Winter Gardens, owned by Blackpool Council, set to host the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) Judge Auditions from October 10-17.

This marks the return of the popular ITV talent show to the historic venue, offering fans a chance to witness the magic of BGT live.