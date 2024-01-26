Tributes to commended Preston firefighter who died suddenly aged 57
Lancashire firefighters will be in attendance to pay their respects at the funeral of a much loved colleague who died suddenly.
Tributes have been paid to a commended Preston fireman who died suddenly aged 57.
Gregg Bolton, a former pupil at Broughton High School, served as a fireman for 32 years and was given a bravery award in 1999 for saving a knife wielding woman from a burning house.
The award was given to both Gregg and colleague at the time, Ted Parkinson from Barton.
Despire retiring from the service, Gregg still kept his hand in by delivering training sessions at Fulwood station in Preston.
Gregg's death on Saturday January 20, from a suspected heart attack, came as a great shock to those who knew him.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 30, at St Mary's Church in Goosnargh, beginning at at 11.30am.
Members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will be present with a fire engine, to pay their respects to a highly respected and well-liked colleague.
Among those attending the service will be Gregg's older brother Steve.
Sadly, it is not the first time Steve has mourned the death of one of his much-loved siblings.
His younger sister Laura Bolton, who also attended Broughton High School, died suddenly in 1990 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Steve, 59, who now lives in Essex, said: "My brother was a gentle giant - he was six feet four with a very big frame.
"He was one of the most helpful and loveliest people you could meet."
Steve, a senior maths tutor in Colchester, will be heading down to Lanacshire to go to the funeral with his wife and two sons. He added: "My little sister Laura Bolton passed away suddenly in 1990 with a brain hemorrhage.
"She was a paramedic and the North West Ambulance service instituted an annual 'Laura Bolton Award' outstanding service, which ran for 20 years.
"The Lancashire Evening Post at the time ran a front page item as Laura was so popular.
"I am so proud of my little brother and my little sister and their years of public service for the fire brigade and Lancashire ambulance." Gregg leaves behind partner Sharon and two girls Lucy and Emily, who live in Fulwood. They are extremely proud of his service for the Fire Brigade.