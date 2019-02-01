Tributes to ‘caring’ retired Fylde GP

Tribute has been paid to former Fylde GP Dr Malcolm Hall, who died recently in Carnforth. to where he retired several years ago.

Former colleague Dr Steven Reid said: “Dr Hall was respected as an astute clinician and a caring practitioner.

“He will be remembered with affection and regard by the innumerable patients he helped during the four decades he was in general medical practice in Lytham and Freckleton.”

Born in the Manchester area, Dr Hall qualified in medicine in Leeds and after National Service joined Dr Donald Reid – Dr Steven Reid’s late father – in practice in Agnew Street, Lytham.

Subsequently he was joined in the practice by Dr Michael Reid, Dr Richard Reed, Dr Steven Reid, Dr Nick Lowe and Dr Morag Sloan.

Dr Steven Reid added: “This was the era of traditional family medicine. On one Boxing Day, Dr Hall made 26 house calls before lunchtime to patients laid low with flu.

“As well as his busy work in the practice, he was involved with the ear, nose and throat clinic at Lytham Hospital.

“After he retired, he had a massive impact as chairman of the Rosemere unit at Preston and was responsible for extensive improvement in cancer care in the area.”

Coun Mark Bamforth, a former patient of Dr Hall, said: “I was sad to read of his passing. He looked after a lot of us and our families.”

A celebration of Dr Hall’s life will be held at St John’s Church, Yealand near Carnforth on Monday at 11.30am. Inquiries to Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors on 01524 733048.