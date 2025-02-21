Tributes have been paid to ‘Auntie Pat’ who was a much-loved figure at a nursery in Thornton for generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Weston MBE was described as having been the ‘happy, friendly face’ of Thornton Preschool Playgroup, of which she was the owner and director.

The nursery was attached to Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School, which paid a warm tribute to her after hearing of her death earlier this month, at the age of 79.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Weston was known to many as 'Auntie Pat' | Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School

The Station Road school said on its social media page: “We were all extremely saddened to hear about the recent passing of our very own Auntie Pat.

“For decades Auntie Pat was the happy, friendly face of the nursery that is attached to our school and generations of our Baines children have cherished memories of the time they spent in Auntie Pat’s loving care.

“Indeed, even after she retired, Auntie Pat continued her strong connections with our school by coming into Baines each week to run the JAFFA club with our children - right up until when she became ill recently.

“May we extend our sympathy to the family of Auntie Pat. She did so much for the school and local community and will be hugely missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auntie Pat 'never forgot a face' | Third party

Thornton PreSchool Playgroup said on its own Facebook page: “Auntie Pat was well known throughout Lancashire from the 80's through to 2010 when she was awarded an MBE for her Services to Early Years.

“Pat alongside running Thornton Preschool was also one of the founders of The Play Inclusion Project.

“Even after retirement Auntie Pat still spent the next 15 years popping into preschool and was loved by all the children especially when she sneaked in milkshake and biscuits.

“Loved by everyone she will be missed immensely within our community. Auntie Pat has played her part in thousands of young children's lifesand their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Auntie Pat never forgot a face and remembered every single child that walked through the door, even as adults she still recognised them. “

The funeral service for ‘Aunty Pat’ will be held at Saint John’s Church on Wednesday March 5 at 10.30am.