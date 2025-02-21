Tributes to 'Auntie Pat' who was the much-loved face of Thornton nursery in Lancashire
Patricia Weston MBE was described as having been the ‘happy, friendly face’ of Thornton Preschool Playgroup, of which she was the owner and director.
The nursery was attached to Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School, which paid a warm tribute to her after hearing of her death earlier this month, at the age of 79.
The Station Road school said on its social media page: “We were all extremely saddened to hear about the recent passing of our very own Auntie Pat.
“For decades Auntie Pat was the happy, friendly face of the nursery that is attached to our school and generations of our Baines children have cherished memories of the time they spent in Auntie Pat’s loving care.
“Indeed, even after she retired, Auntie Pat continued her strong connections with our school by coming into Baines each week to run the JAFFA club with our children - right up until when she became ill recently.
“May we extend our sympathy to the family of Auntie Pat. She did so much for the school and local community and will be hugely missed.”
Thornton PreSchool Playgroup said on its own Facebook page: “Auntie Pat was well known throughout Lancashire from the 80's through to 2010 when she was awarded an MBE for her Services to Early Years.
“Pat alongside running Thornton Preschool was also one of the founders of The Play Inclusion Project.
“Even after retirement Auntie Pat still spent the next 15 years popping into preschool and was loved by all the children especially when she sneaked in milkshake and biscuits.
“Loved by everyone she will be missed immensely within our community. Auntie Pat has played her part in thousands of young children's lifesand their families.
“Auntie Pat never forgot a face and remembered every single child that walked through the door, even as adults she still recognised them. “
The funeral service for ‘Aunty Pat’ will be held at Saint John’s Church on Wednesday March 5 at 10.30am.
