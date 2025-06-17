The streets outside a Blackpool school were lined with pupils, parents and staff paying their respects today to a much loved teacher who died last month aged just 38.

Pat Burns was a lead student mentor at Armfield Academy, on Lytham Road in South Shore, where he enjoyed great rapport and respect from pupils and staff alike.

But tragically Mr Burns, an ex-Paratrooper who wore a prosthetic leg, died on May 21 after succumbing to an infection in his leg.

Humour - Armfield Academy teacher Pat Burns jokes in front of the camera. His unexpected death was described as a 'massive loss' to the school | Third party

When his funeral cortege passed the Armfield Academy today, on its way to Carleton Crematorium, both Arnold Avenue and Lytham Road outside the school were lined with those paying their respects.

His death was described as being a “massive loss” to the school by one of the parents.

The mum, who has two children at the school, said: “They all had the day off because it was Mr Burns’ funeral. They could have gone anywhere and just enjoyed themselves.

“Instead, so many of them turned up at the school, some with their parents, to pay respects. And they all wore their full school uniform for him. That's a massive thing for children of that age to do.

“Mr Burns had time for everyone, he used to chat to my boys about football and rugby. No one had a bad word to say about him.”

Pupils, parents and staff lined the streets outside Armfield Academy to pay tribute to teacher Pat Burns on the day of his funeral | Third party

After his death, a huge number of floral tributes were also placed on the school railings.

In a newsletter on the Armfield Academy website, deputy headteacher Mark Kilmurray said: “Pat made a difference, he really mattered to our students and they loved him for it.

“We must never take this for granted, he will always be remembered with great affection, forever. “

Floral tributes were left outside the school in tribute to Pat Burns | Third party

Family members also paid tribute to him on the Memory Giving fundraising page, where a crowdfunding appeal in his name has so far raised more than £1,400 for BLESMA, the Limbless Veterans charity.

They said: “Pat was a giant of a man, a brilliant Paratrooper, loving father, son, brother and friend.

“We can’t begin to explain how gutted we all feel. After all his battles he has been snatched from us in this cruel way at such a young age. Anyone who met Pat will know what a huge heart and personality he had and he is going to leave a massive hole in our lives. “

Anyone who wants to donate to the page can visit: https://www.memorygiving.com/patburns