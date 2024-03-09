Marian Knight celebrated her 109th birthday with members of her family last year

Marian Knight lived through the reign of five monarchs, survived two world wars and even came through a bout of Covid.

But her family have announced that sadly, Marian has died..

She had been a resident of The King Edward Care Home, on Warbreck Drive, North Shore, since 2015, where staff were praised by the family for "going the extra mile" in their care for Marian.

Her daughter Jeanne said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm my mum passed away on February 29, just four months short of her 110th birthday.

"We are fairly certain she was Lancashire's oldest person.

"She lived in a care in her last few years but when she was 99 she was still living in her own house and was very independent.

"She’s stayed very active for most of her life and when she was well into her eighties she was travelling to conferences with the Townswomen’s Guild.

"Sadly, she did have dementia but it was still a proud moment when she celebrated her 109th birthday and she enjoyed all the fuss.”

Marian was 18 months older than William (Billy) Staples, of Whittle-le-Woods, near Preston, who turned 108 on December 11 last year and is now thought to be Lancashire's oldest person.

Marian and Harry Knight (left) in their younger days

Moved to Bispham in 1947

Sarah Marian Knight moved to Bispham from Ashton under Lyne in 1947 with her husband Harry, children Trevor and Jeanne and her parents John and Lilian Cooper.

Marian, as she prefered to be known, was one of the last people to receive a telegram from the late HRH Queen when she celebrated her 108th birthday in in 2022.

She was born on June 30 1914, just two days after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria lit the fuse for the First World War, which began just a few weeks later.

King George V was on the British throne and H. H. Asquith was Prime Minister – and Marian has lived through a total of 23 Prime Ministers. After arriving in Bispham, Marian and Harry opened a guest house on Hesketh Avenue which they ran until 1964.

Marian and family were all members of what was then Cavendish Road Congregational Church, later to become Bispham United Reform Church.

Her father was the choirmaster and Harry and Trevor were both members of the choir.

She continued to attend church until 2018 when failing health made it too difficult.

Marian was also a long time member of The Ladies Friendship League and later she became a member of The Townswomen’s Guild.

She worked for Marks and Spencer in the 1960s and 70’s and is still remembered by her friends at the Retired Staff Association.

At the King Edward Care Home, which specialises in caring for people with dementia, a party was organised for Marian on June 30 last year to celebrate her 109th birthday

Although Marian’s dementia meant she is not able to remember people and places she still had a wonderful day and enjoyed the buffet, cakes and strawberries and ice cream.