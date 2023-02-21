On Monday evening (February 20), Lancashire Police confirmed that a body they had recovered in the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre on Sunday is indeed that of missing Nicola.

Lancashire Police added: “Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.”

In a statement, Nicola’s family said: "We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

The body of missing mum of two Nicola Bulley has been found.

“… Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.

"We love you, always have and always will, we'll take it from here."

Many notable people have also shared their tributes online, take a look at some of them below:

Lancashire Police Commisioner, Andrew Snowden: “Rest in Peace, Nicola. A very sad end to the search. But an end at least to the agonising not knowing for her family, so that they can hopefully grieve with privacy for the loss of a mother, wife, daughter and friend. My thoughts are with them all.”

Search expert Peter Faulding, whose team had been called in for the case: “Our thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer: “Devastating news. My heart goes out to Nicola's partner, children, family and friends.”

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman MP: “These are heart-breaking and distressing developments. My thoughts remain with Nicola's family at this extremely difficult time.”

Sajid Javid MP: “Tragic news. My thoughts are with her family.”

TV Presenter and Journalist Dan Walker: “Feel so sad for Nicola Bulley’s family and friends as the body in the river is confirmed as hers. It must have been an awful last few weeks for them all. I hope they are now able to get the time to grieve.”

