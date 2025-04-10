Tributes paid to British Empire Medal recipient and dedicated police community volunteer from Kirkham
Mr Angus, who lived in Kirkham, passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, March 25.
He served as a Police Community Volunteer with Lancashire Constabulary’s Western Division from 2004 to 2014, contributing nearly 10,000 hours of his time to the force.
Known and respected across the county and throughout the ranks, Ian was a familiar face at local and force-wide operational events, regularly giving his time at unsocial hours and often staffing the mobile CCTV unit.
He was a constant presence at local PACT meetings and was widely recognised for his selfless commitment, receiving numerous local, divisional and national awards - culminating in the honour of receiving the British Empire Medal at Lancaster Castle.
Before his volunteer work, Ian had a successful career as a biochemist and later as an IT consultant for GRE, which later became AXA UK.
Following his retirement from AXA, he established his own consultancy to support preparations for the Millennium Bug before retiring fully.
Ian is survived by his wife Hillary and daughter Louise.
A humanist service to celebrate his life will be held at 2pm on Monday, April 14 at Lytham Crematorium, led by Richard Spedding.
Friends, family and colleagues are welcome to attend.
No flowers are requested but donations can be made to the Gerald Richardson Memorial Trust via Roland Whitehead and Daughters, The Old Lifeboat House, East Bank Road, St Annes, FY8 1ND.
