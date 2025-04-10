Tributes paid to British Empire Medal recipient and dedicated police community volunteer from Kirkham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tributes have been paid to Ian Thomas Burks Angus, a long-serving Police Community Volunteer and recipient of the British Empire Medal, who has died at the age of 77.

Mr Angus, who lived in Kirkham, passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, March 25.

He served as a Police Community Volunteer with Lancashire Constabulary’s Western Division from 2004 to 2014, contributing nearly 10,000 hours of his time to the force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thomas Burks Angus, a long-serving Police Community Volunteer and recipient of the British Empire Medal, has died at the age of 77Thomas Burks Angus, a long-serving Police Community Volunteer and recipient of the British Empire Medal, has died at the age of 77
Thomas Burks Angus, a long-serving Police Community Volunteer and recipient of the British Empire Medal, has died at the age of 77 | Contributed

Known and respected across the county and throughout the ranks, Ian was a familiar face at local and force-wide operational events, regularly giving his time at unsocial hours and often staffing the mobile CCTV unit.

He was a constant presence at local PACT meetings and was widely recognised for his selfless commitment, receiving numerous local, divisional and national awards - culminating in the honour of receiving the British Empire Medal at Lancaster Castle.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Before his volunteer work, Ian had a successful career as a biochemist and later as an IT consultant for GRE, which later became AXA UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his retirement from AXA, he established his own consultancy to support preparations for the Millennium Bug before retiring fully.

Ian is survived by his wife Hillary and daughter Louise.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A humanist service to celebrate his life will be held at 2pm on Monday, April 14 at Lytham Crematorium, led by Richard Spedding.

Friends, family and colleagues are welcome to attend.

No flowers are requested but donations can be made to the Gerald Richardson Memorial Trust via Roland Whitehead and Daughters, The Old Lifeboat House, East Bank Road, St Annes, FY8 1ND.

Related topics:KirkhamLancashireSt Annesretirement

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice