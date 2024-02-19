Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends of fanatical Blackpool FC supporter Bob Gilfillan will have a chance to pay their respects when his funeral is held this week.

Bob, who died suddenly at the age of 61 on January 25, was a larger than life character who had a great many pals within the Seasiders' community.

As a demonstration of that, sand grown'un Bob received huge posthumous applause from fellow fans at a recent Blackpool home game in the 61st minute.

Bob's funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday February 22 February at 12.30pm.

Fans of the club are welcome to attend and have been asked to either turn up in their Blackpool shirts or wear some other item of tangerine.

Close pal Chris Hull, a fellow Blackool fan, has reached out to fellow supporters on the Facebook page of the Armfield Club, inviting them to the ceremony on behalf of Bob's family.

And he told the Gazette: "Bob was such a character and he was a true fan of Blackpool. He was loved by a lot of people at Bloomfield Road.

"Bob attended over 1,000 Blackpool games and was at every home and away match in The Premier League season.

"His family are encouraging those paying their respects at the funeral to wear some tangerine or their Blackpool shirts.

"They are also welcoming people who knew Bob to join them at The Armfield Club following the service."

Bob leaves daughter Rebecca and his partner of the last 10 years, Catherine.

Family flowers only and donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.