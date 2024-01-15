A dancing teacher who taught hundreds of people to dance at Callaghan's Dancing in Fleetwood has died.

Christine Smith, who will be remembered as Christine Malam in her dancing days taught at The Crescent dance centre next to the North Euston Hotel.

All voluntary, Christine, who lived in Lazenby Avenue, gave up her time to teach dancing skills in a variety of genres but her favourite was Latin American. She did this alongside the dance studio's Flo Callaghan who was also well known in the 60s and 70s.

It was the dance centre where she met her husband of 50 years, Dave, who recalled their chance meeting.

He said: "I was with a friend and as we walked past the Euston, we decided to go into the dance centre for a laugh! I saw Chris and said to my mate 'I'm going to marry her.'

Christine, who was 71, grew up in Fleetwood and her parents John and Mary owned John's Fisheries on the market. She went to Milton Street School and then to Bailey Secondary School. She was also Fleetwood Carnival Queen in 1966 and was one of her proudest memories.

Dave added: She was very generous and never did anyone harm in whole life. People might also remember her for her hairstyle, she never changed it. She curled it every night, it was an old fashioned style but people would stop her on the street and say how nice it looked.