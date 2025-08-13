Travelodge next to Blackpool FC goes up for sale - this is how much to buy hotel once owned by Owen Oyston

A 124-bedroom hotel next to one of the country’s most famous football grounds has gone on the market.

The Travelodge in Seasiders Way, is directly opposite Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road ground, and is available for £11,950,000.

The hotel - which is leased to Travelodge for the next 25 years - was purpose built in 2009, and was formerly owned by Owen Oyston. In April 2019, the hotel was included in a High Court ruling that it should be sold off in order to finally recover Oyston’s multi-million pound debt owed to ex-Blackpool FC director Valeri Belokon.

The property is arranged over five floors, it has a receotion, open-plan 88-cover café and bar, and was refurbished in 2023.

Travelodge, Seasiders Way, Blackpoolplaceholder image
Travelodge, Seasiders Way, Blackpool | Google

The 124-space car park is subject to an agreement with Total Parking Solutions with revenue split 50/50 between Travelodge and the landlord, producing a net income of £97,484 in 2024. In total last year, the property generated a total income of £747,489 for the landlord. It is subject to five year ‘upward only’ rent reviews.

There’s even planning permission to build a pub/restaurant in the car park of the hotel - such a development is envisioned to be built on stilts as to not reduce the number of spaces in the car park.

Agents Kenricks Commercial highlight that it is in a prime location, on one of the major routes into the town centre from the south and the M55 Motorway.

