Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small number of caravans were driven onto the site of the former Devonshire Road Hospital, on the corner with Talbot Road, before more joined them over the weekend.

There are currently around 30 caravans on the land, which is owned by Blackpool Council.

Some of the travellers on site at the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails One resident said: “The council should have put a concrete block at the entrance to stop them gaining access in the first place.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman acknowledged that the travellers were still on the site and said: “We have served notice on them today to leave and will present a formal request at Blackpool Magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday) for their removal from the site by the police.”