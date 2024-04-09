Travellers move onto former Devonshire Road Hospital site in Blackpool

Travellers have been ordered to leave a site off Devonshire Road in Blackpool after first arriving there on Friday night.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:19 BST
A small number of caravans were driven onto the site of the former Devonshire Road Hospital, on the corner with Talbot Road, before more joined them over the weekend.

There are currently around 30 caravans on the land, which is owned by Blackpool Council.

Some of the travellers on site at the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, BlackpoolSome of the travellers on site at the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, Blackpool
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails One resident said: “The council should have put a concrete block at the entrance to stop them gaining access in the first place.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman acknowledged that the travellers were still on the site and said: “We have served notice on them today to leave and will present a formal request at Blackpool Magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday) for their removal from the site by the police.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed that the travellers arrived at the site on Friday.

