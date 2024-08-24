Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The site is regularly used by travellers to set up camp illegally which brings about concerns of litter and behaviour.

A group of travellers have occupied an open recreational area on Fleetwood Road in Blackpool.

The space that they are located in is used to accommodate local sports teams such as an archery club and rugby club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group arrived at the Fleetwood Road site yesterday and it is said that the space is regularly used by travellers to set up camp illegally.

The travellers moved onto the Fleetwood Road site yesterday afternoon. | Cllr Julie Sloman

Councillor for Norbreck Ward, Julie Sloman said: “When they move on there, there is invariably a lot of rubbish and debris which falls to the council to clear up at the public expense.

“Despite this we are fortunate to have some extremely community minded residents who set about this task.”

Accompanying antisocial behaviour has also been a concern to local residents in the past including the use of quad bikes and scooters churning up the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sloman also explains how the arrival of the travellers, when it occurs, normally coincides with the bank holiday weekend, largely because they are aware the courts close for bank holiday and it delays them having to move on.

An archery club and rugby club normally use these fields to practice. | Google

She said: “Sadly the travellers arrived yesterday, and whilst I have respect for their nomadic traditions and understand they need somewhere safe to settle for short periods I also have to respect and represent the views of the residents in the ward who use the space for dog walking, organised sport and general recreation purposes.

“Residents are rightly concerned and worried due to their previous experiences of littering and anti-social behaviour.

“I alerted the Council Officers who have responded swiftly ensuring that welfare and safeguarding checks along with a direction to move took place today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be backed up and enforced once the council is able to get into Court, hopefully on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I am aware there are organised sporting events over the weekend, and I hope people are able to enjoy these and their normal recreational activities safely and peacefully before the order is enforced.”

Blackpool Council have been approached for a comment and further information.