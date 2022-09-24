Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Wyre if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Agnew Road, Fleetwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Sept 28-Sept 30 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. 2.jpg What: Give and take Why: New service connection; LAY 3M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 3M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN F/WAY When: Sept 27-Sept 29 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Arthurs Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Multi-way signals Why: Aptus Utility works for new housing development. EXCAVATE AND LAY LV CABLE ACROSS THE ROAD FROM SITE ENTRANCE TO POINT OF CONNECTION LOCATED OUTSIDE NO 20. APPROX 6M - Carriageway Two-Way Signals & footway closure Phase 3 - Outside Site Entrance & No 30 - temp water main Phase 4 - Multiways - digging on hydrant - footway When: Sept 27-Oct 3 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Arundel Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Some carriageway incursion Why: New service connection; Excavation required to install 1 metre of new duct in public and 7 metres in private so a new fibre cable can be provided for new service to customer When: Sept 27-Sept 29 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales