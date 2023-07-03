News you can trust since 1873
Woman knocked down by taxi after Lytham Festival

A woman was seriously injured after she was knocked down by a taxi while walking home from Lytham Festival.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

The woman, aged in her 50s, was struck by a Mercedes taxi in Blackpool Road, Ansdell at around 11.35pm on Friday (June 30).

She suffered injuries to her head and hand and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. The driver of the taxi, a man in his 40s from Blackpool, stopped at the scene. He was not injured.

Lancashire Police said the taxi was travelling southbound in an area busy with crowds walking home from Lytham Festival.

The woman, aged in her 50s and from Ansdell, suffered serious injuries to her head and hand. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment
The woman, aged in her 50s and from Ansdell, suffered serious injuries to her head and hand. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment
The force is appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashboard camera footage, or homeowners with CCTV or ring doorbell footage, to come forward.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway after a serious collision between a car and pedestrian.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"We know a number of people were in the area walking home following last night’s concert at Lytham Festival – did you see what happened? Can you help us?

“I would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.”

If you can help, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1717 of June 30.

Alternatively you can upload dashcam or CCTV footage here.

