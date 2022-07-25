The fatal collision happened shortly after 1pm on the line in Garstang where the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail services between Preston and Lancaster were halted whilst police and paramedics responded.

British Transport Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

A woman was killed on the railway line in Garstang on Friday (July 22)

A police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called to the line in Preston at 1.05pm on Friday, July 22 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The force has not released any further details on the casualty.

It was the second fatality on the railway network in 24 hours, following a death on the tracks in Wigan on Thursday (July 21).

Need someone to talk to?