The planned closure of the M6 southbound between junctions 33, for Lancaster, and 32, for Broughton for “essential bridge safety and maintenance works” caused widespread chaos.

Some drivers reported taking more than eight hours to travel just one junction, complaining of a lack of signage in the run up to the closure.

There were concerns for health, with young children and the elderly among those stuck, with some also running out of food and water.

The motorway issues also left neighbouring Lancaster gridlocked.

Here are some of the horror stories from a miserable day on the M6.

Sue Nugent (@sue4formulaone) on Twitter: “Can't somebody do something about the m6 people are getting ill stuck in the traffic with elderly, little kids, no food or water, toilet facilities for over 9 hours it's barbaric.”

The Bookshop Band (@TheBookshopBand): “Hang in there everyone on the #m6 so far it’s taken me a whopping 9 hours to travel between junction 34 and 33. Mental. Ran out of water & food a long time ago, & I was probably more prepared than most for a long journey. Feel for those who really shouldn’t be stuck.”

The scenes of gridlock on the M6 on Saturday

Jase Yarwood (@JaseYarwood): “There are hundreds and hundreds of cars with no water or medication stuck on the M6 south and no one is helping. People’s lives are at risk here.”

Sarah Berry (@Sberry_20): “My Auntie has been stuck on the M6 south between junction 33 and 32 since 11am this morning, it’s now nearly 9.30pm. No food, no water, no update. Who the hell has organised this road closure!!”

Kieron Brogan (@kieron_brogan): “After 7 hours still not reached the next junction and unless they reopen the M6 it will be another 7 hours #M6 Ambulances taking people away. It’s a danger to life.”

Liam Moran: “I’ve been here 8 1/2 and have moved 3 miles. Just been talking to a guy who’s been stuck for over 12 hours. It’s a joke.”

Brigit Parker: “It is completely gridlocked and we have been here many hours. Plenty of people are saying this has been widely advertised. It may have been if you live locally or use the M6 regularly. Crucially, this was not sign posted joining at junction 36 from the Kendal/Windermere direction otherwise we would have taken the A65.”

Julia Savege: “Just took us 8hrs 20mins from jct 34 to jct 33. Got on at Lancaster 11.20am off at Galgate at 7.40pm.”

Emma Gordon: “My folks were stuck on the A6, on a bus, from Lancaster to Broughton and it took 3.5hrs.”

Ann Kretzschmar: “The whole of Lancaster was completely gridlocked this afternoon.”

Alex Cooper: “Stuck for 10hours. Can not believe there is not an alternative! Contraflow? Should not be allowed to happen again.”

Dawn M Taylor: “I was supposed to start work at 12 noon in preston, set off from junction 34 at 10:30am, finally turned around at junction 33 at 18:00 and gave up trying to get to work, got home at half 6 at night. They put a 2 hour delay on, and it was 7 hours for me.”

Nicola Jane: “Absolutely horrendous not only causes the motorway to be a car park but also A roads then get gridlocked! No signs doesn’t help and to say it’s for the whole of September weekends why can’t it be done just at night to avoid all this disruption ?!”

Wendy Bartholomew: “Left Carnforth at 10.45am this morning and got to junction 33 Galgate at 845pm tonight. Had to turn round there and come back home.”

Some however pointed to both the necessity of the works and the warning that motorists had been given.

John Hewitt: “They don't do these things for fun. The job is complicated and just cannot be done in one night.”

Stephen Walmsley: “The work planned takes all lanes and has been sign posted and social media covered intensively for two weeks. Looking at the queues, far too many drivers do not plan their journey which falls on the driver nor planned maintenance.”

Andy Walden: “Been well advertised for months. It’s closed every weekend southbound until October. Plan your journeys better and you won’t get stuck.”

How long will the M6 be closed?

It is the first of a series of weekend closures throughout September, with the stretch not set to reopen until 5am on Monday having shut at 9pm on Friday night.

The work will also be carried out on the weekends of September 16, 23 and 30, again closing from Friday night until Monday morning.

To carry out the bridge strike repair, two roads under each bridge, Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane will be closed from September 30 to October 3 .

What diversions are in place?

Southbound traffic will leave the motorway at junction 33, onto the A6 for 12 miles, then onto junction 1 of the M55, re-joining the M6 at junction 32.

What have National Highways said?

Before the work, project Manager Frank Jamieson said: “This essential work will protect the bridge joints and structure from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

“We will also replace the central barrier on both bridges and repair beams under the bridge decks which have been damaged by vehicle strikes.”