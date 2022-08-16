Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strikes come after a number of other strike days in July and earlier this month, which caused disruption across Lancashire and other parts of the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest round of strikes.

When are the strikes taking place?

Blackpool North train station was one of the worst affected in the first round of strikes

Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20

Some disruption is also expected in the morning after each day of industrial action. Check www.nationalrail.co.uk for details.

Which operators are taking part in the industrial action?

The companies involved in the strikes are: Avanti West Coast, Northern Trains, Transpennine Express, plus many more.

What is the advice to passengers?

Passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary and to plan ahead. Train services start later and finish much earlier than usual (7.30am to 6.30pm) and only around 20 per cent of services will be running.

How can I track my train?

Avanti West Coast

Track your train here.

Northern

Track your train here.

TransPennine Express

Track your train here.

Why the strikes are happening

The strikes are due to pay disputes between RMT, Network Rail and train operating companies. It comes after some railway workers received a multiyear pay freeze alongside plans to cut thousands of jobs which the union claims will make railways 'unsafe'.

What alternative arrangements can I make?

Bus

Travelling by bus could be the best solution for avoiding the strikes.

See if your journey can be made by bus:

For Preston check here.

For Blackpool check here.

For Burnley check here.

For Lancaster check here.

Route planners for all areas of the county are available here.

Car

If you drive or can get a lift be aware that traffic is expected to be busier than usual during strike days.

Taxi

If you are planning to take a taxi, book as soon as possible as demand will be high and traffic will be busier than usual.

What’s been said?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the Government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.