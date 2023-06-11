A driver piled timber on the roof rack of his car and then set off along the M55 near Blackpool.

Six pieces blew off on the journey and were scattered across the carriageway, luckily avoiding other vehicles travelling along the motorway.

Car seized for insecure load (Image: Lancashire Road Police).

Police called to the scene decided to book the motorist for travelling with an insecure load. But when they checked his credentials they discovered his driving licence had expired. So they seized the vehicle.

